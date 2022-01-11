How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Baylor Game Live Online on January 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #1 Baylor Bears face the #25 Texas Tech Red Raiders from Ferrell Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baylor Bears vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

When: Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Baylor vs. Texas Tech game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Game Preview: No. 1 Baylor looks for home win vs No. 19 Texas Tech

No. 19 Texas Tech (11-3, 1-1) vs. No. 1 Baylor (15-0, 3-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Baylor looks for its sixth straight win over No. 19 Texas Tech at Ferrell Center. The last victory for the Red Raiders at Baylor was an 84-66 win on Feb. 13, 2016.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The play-making James Akinjo is averaging 14.4 points, 6.1 assists and two steals to lead the charge for the Bears. Adam Flagler has complemented Akinjo and is producing 11.5 points per game. The Red Raiders are led by Bryson Williams, who is averaging 11.9 points and 4.9 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Akinjo has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Baylor field goals over the last three games. Akinjo has accounted for 25 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Texas Tech is a perfect 10-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Red Raiders are 1-3 when scoring any fewer than 75.

STREAK SCORING: Baylor has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 88 points while giving up 56.

DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.4 percent of all possessions, which is the ninth-highest rate in the country. Texas Tech has turned the ball over on 20.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 279th among Division I teams).