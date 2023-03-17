How to Watch UC Santa Barbara vs. Baylor March Madness Game Live Online on March 17, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT, the #10 Baylor Bears face the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos from Ball Arena. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

The Baylor vs. UC Santa Barbara game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream TNT on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

UC Santa Barbara vs. Baylor Game Preview: Baylor Bears face UCSB Gauchos in first round of NCAA Tournament

UCSB Gauchos (27-7, 15-5 Big West) vs. Baylor Bears (22-10, 11-7 Big 12)

Denver; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -10.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 Baylor Bears and UCSB Gauchos play in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Bears’ record in Big 12 games is 11-7, and their record is 11-3 against non-conference opponents. Baylor ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 14.5 assists per game led by Adam Flagler averaging 4.7.

The Gauchos are 15-5 against Big West opponents. UCSB ranks fourth in the Big West shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagler is averaging 15.5 points and 4.7 assists for the Bears. LJ Cryer is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Ajay Mitchell is scoring 16.4 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 14.7 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 26.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 25.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.