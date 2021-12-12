How to Watch Villanova vs. Baylor Game Live Online on December 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST, the #4 Baylor Bears face the #6 Villanova Wildcats from Ferrell Center. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baylor Bears vs. Villanova Wildcats

The Baylor vs. Villanova game will be streaming on ABC, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ABC on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Villanova on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Baylor vs. Villanova game on ABC with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Villanova on fuboTV?

You can watch the Baylor vs. Villanova game on ABC with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Villanova on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Baylor vs. Villanova game on ABC with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Villanova on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Baylor vs. Villanova game on ABC with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Villanova on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ABC so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Villanova game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Villanova on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ABC so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Villanova game.

Can you stream Baylor vs. Villanova on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ABC so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. Villanova game.

Villanova vs. Baylor Game Preview: No. 2 Baylor looks to knock off No. 6 Nova

No. 6 Villanova (7-2) vs. No. 2 Baylor (8-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Baylor goes for its fifth straight win over ranked opponents against No. 6 Villanova . Baylor’s last loss vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys 83-74 on March 12. Villanova is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak.

LEADING THE WAY: Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore have led the Wildcats. Gillespie is averaging 17.3 points while Moore is putting up 15.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Bears have been led by LJ Cryer and Kendall Brown. Cryer has averaged 15.4 points while Brown has put up 13.4 points per game.GIFTED GILLESPIE: Gillespie has connected on 44.7 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 27 over his last three games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Baylor has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 90.6 points while giving up 53.8.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bears. Baylor has an assist on 41 of 88 field goals (46.6 percent) across its past three contests while Villanova has assists on 38 of 79 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Baylor has held opposing teams to 56.4 points per game this season, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.