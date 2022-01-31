 Skip to Content
How to Watch West Virginia vs. Baylor Game Live Online on January 31, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, January 31, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #4 Baylor Bears face the West Virginia Mountaineers from Ferrell Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baylor Bears vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

The Baylor vs. West Virginia game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Baylor vs. West Virginia on fuboTV?

You can watch the Baylor vs. West Virginia game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. West Virginia on Sling TV?

You can watch the Baylor vs. West Virginia game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. West Virginia on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Baylor vs. West Virginia game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. West Virginia on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Baylor vs. West Virginia game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. West Virginia on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Baylor vs. West Virginia game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Baylor vs. West Virginia on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. West Virginia game.

Can you stream Baylor vs. West Virginia on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Baylor vs. West Virginia game.

ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

West Virginia vs. Baylor Game Preview: West Virginia faces No. 4 Baylor, seeks to end 5-game slide

West Virginia Mountaineers (13-7, 2-5 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (18-3, 6-2 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -14; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia looks to end its five-game slide with a victory over No. 4 Baylor.

The Bears are 10-2 in home games. Baylor ranks second in the Big 12 with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Flo Thamba averaging 2.3.

The Mountaineers are 2-5 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia is ninth in the Big 12 scoring 68.4 points per game and is shooting 42.1%.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Bears won the last meeting 77-68 on Jan. 18. LJ Cryer scored 25 points points to help lead the Bears to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is averaging 7.9 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Taz Sherman is averaging 18.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Mountaineers. Sean McNeil is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

