How to Watch ‘Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration’ Live Online for Free Without Cable

Disney fans are in for a special treat this week with the premiere of “ Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration .” This special event features a combination of both live-action and animated scenes with stars including H.E.R., Josh Groban, Martin Short, Joshua Henry, and more. Tune in to ABC on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. ET to see how Disney is marking the 30-year anniversary of the classic tale being the first animated film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. You can watch ABC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM .

About 'Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration'

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” features a number of talented voices, who perform the film’s classic songs. New performances are pieced together with clips and tunes from the original movie. It stars Josh Groban as The Beast and H.E.R. as Belle. Joshua Henry plays Gaston, Martin Short is Lumière, Shania Twain is Mrs. Potts, and David Alan Grier is Cogsworth. This special is narrated by Rita Moreno.

Thirty years ago, “Beauty and the Beast” was the first-ever animated film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Following this nomination, the movie won the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture in the Musical or Comedy genres. Then, its theme song “Beauty and the Beast” won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1992.

If “Beauty and the Beast” is one of your favorite Disney movies, be sure to tune in to this musical adventure and take a walk down memory lane of this well-loved film.

Can you watch 'Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration' for free?

Yes, DIRECTV STREAM offers a 5-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ABC on DIRECTV STREAM.

Beginning on Friday, Dec. 16, “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” will be available to stream on-demand on Disney+.

'Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration' Trailer