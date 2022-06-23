 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe’ For Free on Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Joshua Thiede

After a 10-year hiatus, Beavis and Butt-Head are back in action, and this time they are coming to Paramount+! Creator Mike Judge and MTV Entertainment pit the dynamic dunces against everything the sci-fi genre has to offer in “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.” Don’t miss their return on Thursday, June 23 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe’

About ‘Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe’

After a run-in with the law, Beavis and Butt-Head are sentenced to “imprisonment” at Space Camp in 1998. Through backward logic and a severe error in public relations judgment, the two wind up in space, careening through a black hole only to land in 2022. Lost in an unfamiliar future the two must escape the NSA, Texas authorities, and even parallel versions of themselves! At least they didn’t have to deal with Y2K…

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe

June 23, 2022

In perhaps the dumbest space movie ever made, Beavis and Butt-Head are sentenced to Space Camp by a “creative” judge in 1998. Their obsession with a docking simulator (huh huh) leads to a trip on the Space Shuttle, with predictably disastrous results. After going through a black hole, they re-emerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones, and are hunted by the Deep State. Spoiler: They don’t score.

Series creator Mike Judge crafted Beavis and Butt-Head in 1992, where their irreverent take on society drew the attention of MTV and captured the hearts of misanthropes the world over. Initially running for seven seasons, the titular twits garnered a theatrical film in 1996’s “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America” and a brief revival in 2011. Judge adds his voice to the cast along with Gary Cole, Chris Diamantopoulos, Nat Faxon, Brian Huskey, Chi McBride, Tig Notaro, Stephen Root, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, and Jimmy O. Yang.

Can You Stream ‘Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe’ for Free?

New subscribers can watch ‘Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe’ with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus. Existing subscribers will have access to the movie on Thursday, June 23.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe’ on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Watch the 'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe' Trailer

