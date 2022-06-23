How to Watch ‘Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe’ For Free on Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

After a 10-year hiatus, Beavis and Butt-Head are back in action, and this time they are coming to Paramount+! Creator Mike Judge and MTV Entertainment pit the dynamic dunces against everything the sci-fi genre has to offer in “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.” Don’t miss their return on Thursday, June 23 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe’

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: SOUTHPARK.

About ‘Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe’

After a run-in with the law, Beavis and Butt-Head are sentenced to “imprisonment” at Space Camp in 1998. Through backward logic and a severe error in public relations judgment, the two wind up in space, careening through a black hole only to land in 2022. Lost in an unfamiliar future the two must escape the NSA, Texas authorities, and even parallel versions of themselves! At least they didn’t have to deal with Y2K…

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe June 23, 2022 In perhaps the dumbest space movie ever made, Beavis and Butt-Head are sentenced to Space Camp by a “creative” judge in 1998. Their obsession with a docking simulator (huh huh) leads to a trip on the Space Shuttle, with predictably disastrous results. After going through a black hole, they re-emerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones, and are hunted by the Deep State. Spoiler: They don’t score.

Series creator Mike Judge crafted Beavis and Butt-Head in 1992, where their irreverent take on society drew the attention of MTV and captured the hearts of misanthropes the world over. Initially running for seven seasons, the titular twits garnered a theatrical film in 1996’s “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America” and a brief revival in 2011. Judge adds his voice to the cast along with Gary Cole, Chris Diamantopoulos, Nat Faxon, Brian Huskey, Chi McBride, Tig Notaro, Stephen Root, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, and Jimmy O. Yang.

Can You Stream ‘Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe’ for Free?

New subscribers can watch ‘Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe’ with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus. Existing subscribers will have access to the movie on Thursday, June 23.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe’ on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

30-Day Trial paramountplus.com Paramount Plus Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+. … Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month. With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K. With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan. With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A. 30-Day Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: SOUTHPARK.