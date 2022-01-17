How to Watch ‘Becoming: Michelle Obama in Conversation’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Former First Lady Michelle Obama gets the spotlight in “Becoming: Michelle Obama in Conversation.” Actress Yara Shahidi moderates a conversation between Mrs. Obama and a number of college students.

How to Watch ‘Becoming: Michelle Obama in Conversation’

About ‘Becoming: Michelle Obama in Conversation’

The title of the special is a nod to her NYT Best-Selling memoir. The 60-minute special was filmed at Prince George’s Community College in Maryland. Mrs. Obama fields questions from students from 22 different colleges. The audience asks about topics like mental health, diversity, and inclusion on college campuses, and advice about how they can positively impact their communities.

“I have had the privilege of seeing Mrs. Obama on her Becoming book tour, alongside my mother and grandmother, and it is so clearly evident that Becoming has had an intergenerational impact,” Shahidi said in a statement. “I am grateful to have joined Mrs. Obama in bringing forward the themes of her book that resonate with myself and so many of my peers at this moment in our academic careers and life paths!”

Mrs. Obama’s memoir became a nationwide phenomenon since its release in November 2018. She launched a hugely popular 34-city press tour for the book. That tour was captured in the 2020 Netflix documentary, also titled “Becoming.”

How to Stream ‘Becoming: Michelle Obama in Conversation’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

