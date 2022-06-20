 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Hulu

How to Watch ‘Behind The Table: A View Reunion’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Matt Tamanini

Twenty-five years ago, ABC changed the face of daytime television with the launch of “The View.” Though the show, TV, and the world have changed dramatically in the past quarter-century, the four original cohosts have reunited for a special 30-minute special — “Behind The Table: A View Reunion” — streaming on Hulu on Monday, June 20. You can watch reunion with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Behind The Table: A View Reunion’

About ‘Behind The Table: A View Reunion’

At the Essex House hotel in New York City, the original cohosts of “The View,” Joy Behar, Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, and Debbie Matenopoulos, reunited for a candid conversation about the talk show that revolutionized daytime programming.

Originally conceived by legendary newswoman Barbara Walters, the show has centered the voices and opinions of a diverse range of women since 1997, discussing “Hot Topics” from pop culture to politics. In the reunion special, the original cohosts talk about their famous exits from the show, their biggest regrets, the moments that bonded them, working with Walters, and much more.

Behar remains as the only original cohost still on “The View,” which airs at 11 a.m. ET Monday through Friday on ABC.

Does Hulu Offer a Free Trial?

Hulu currently offers a free 30-day trial, so you can stream “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” for free. After the trial ends, a subscription costs $6.99 per month.

On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ on Hulu?

Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.

Preview "Behind The Table: A View Reunion":

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.