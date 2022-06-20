How to Watch ‘Behind The Table: A View Reunion’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Twenty-five years ago, ABC changed the face of daytime television with the launch of “The View.” Though the show, TV, and the world have changed dramatically in the past quarter-century, the four original cohosts have reunited for a special 30-minute special — “Behind The Table: A View Reunion” — streaming on Hulu on Monday, June 20. You can watch reunion with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Behind The Table: A View Reunion’

About ‘Behind The Table: A View Reunion’

At the Essex House hotel in New York City, the original cohosts of “The View,” Joy Behar, Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, and Debbie Matenopoulos, reunited for a candid conversation about the talk show that revolutionized daytime programming.

Originally conceived by legendary newswoman Barbara Walters, the show has centered the voices and opinions of a diverse range of women since 1997, discussing “Hot Topics” from pop culture to politics. In the reunion special, the original cohosts talk about their famous exits from the show, their biggest regrets, the moments that bonded them, working with Walters, and much more.

Behar remains as the only original cohost still on “The View,” which airs at 11 a.m. ET Monday through Friday on ABC.

Does Hulu Offer a Free Trial?

Hulu currently offers a free 30-day trial, so you can stream “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” for free. After the trial ends, a subscription costs $6.99 per month.

On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ on Hulu?

Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.