How to Watch ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Will and the Banks family is back for another envelope-pushing season filled with drama and challenges. “Bel-Air” will return to Peacock on Feb. 23 with a three-episode launch, and Season 2 see the return of a number of familiar faces. Not only will Will have to deal with someone from his past, but one of the stars of the original “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” Tatyana Ali, will appear as an all-new character. You can watch Bel-Air: Season 2 with a subscription to Peacock .

About ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Premiere

The first season of “Bel-Air” thrust the main character, WIll, into the Banks’ family and their world. Season 2 will see the introduction of new characters, themes, and — of course — more drama and challenges for Will and his Bel-AIr family. Expect the themes of trust, pride, and ambition at the forefront of the season as it explores deeper into Will’s life and obstacles.

The second season is sure to continue with the first season’s electric energy as it explores Will’s life at Bel-Air academy in this 10-episode season.

The show’s refreshing new take on the classic TV series was a hit in its first season and peaked to be Peacock’s top-performing series when it first aired. With three episodes launching on Feb. 23, fans of season one can get a three-hour binge of the new season before new episodes premiere each Thursday.

Can you watch ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Bel-Air: Season 2 as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.

Can you watch ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Peacock catalog, you can download Bel-Air: Season 2 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch Bel-Air: Season 2 on Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer