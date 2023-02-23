How to Watch ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Will and the Banks family is back for another envelope-pushing season filled with drama and challenges. “Bel-Air” will return to Peacock on Feb. 23 with a three-episode launch, and Season 2 see the return of a number of familiar faces. Not only will Will have to deal with someone from his past, but one of the stars of the original “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” Tatyana Ali, will appear as an all-new character. You can watch Bel-Air: Season 2 with a subscription to Peacock.
About ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Premiere
The first season of “Bel-Air” thrust the main character, WIll, into the Banks’ family and their world. Season 2 will see the introduction of new characters, themes, and — of course — more drama and challenges for Will and his Bel-AIr family. Expect the themes of trust, pride, and ambition at the forefront of the season as it explores deeper into Will’s life and obstacles.
The second season is sure to continue with the first season’s electric energy as it explores Will’s life at Bel-Air academy in this 10-episode season.
The show’s refreshing new take on the classic TV series was a hit in its first season and peaked to be Peacock’s top-performing series when it first aired. With three episodes launching on Feb. 23, fans of season one can get a three-hour binge of the new season before new episodes premiere each Thursday.
Can you watch ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Premiere for free?
Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Bel-Air: Season 2 as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.
Can you watch ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Premiere offline?
Like most of the Peacock catalog, you can download Bel-Air: Season 2 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Premiere?
You can watch Bel-Air: Season 2 on Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer
-
Bel-Air: Season 2February 23, 2023
Season two picks up with Will at a crossroads in his life as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence. He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season.
-
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.