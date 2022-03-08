 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Jacksonville Dolphins Basketball

How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Bellarmine Game Live Online on March 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST, the face the Jacksonville Dolphins from Freedom Hall. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville Dolphins

The Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville on fuboTV?

You can watch the Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville on Sling TV?

You can watch the Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville game.

Can you stream Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Jacksonville vs. Bellarmine Game Preview: Bellarmine and Jacksonville meet in ASUN Championship

Jacksonville Dolphins (21-9, 11-5 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (19-13, 11-5 ASUN)

, ; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bellarmine -2.5; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Bellarmine Knights and the Jacksonville Dolphins meet in the ASUN Championship.

The Knights are 9-4 on their home court. Bellarmine averages 69.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Dolphins are 11-5 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Bellarmine won 76-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Dylan Penn led Bellarmine with 29 points, and Kevion Nolan led Jacksonville with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Penn is averaging 16.4 points and five assists for the Knights. CJ Fleming is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Nolan is averaging 14.2 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Dolphins. Bryce Workman is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 24.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Dolphins: 8-2, averaging 66.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.