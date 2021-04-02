How to Watch Bellator MMA: Pitbull vs. Sanchez on April 2 Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The long-awaited rematch between Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and Emmanuel Sanchez is finally here! Pitbull, the current Bellator Featherweight and Lightweight champion, defeated Sanchez via unanimous decision back in 2018. Sanchez looks to avenge his loss, move on in the Featherweight Grand Prix, and capture the coveted Featherweight title all in one night.

How to Watch Bellator: Pitbull vs. Sanchez

When: Friday, April 2 - Prelims start at 6:30 p.m. EST, Main Card starts at 9:00 p.m. EST

TV: Showtime

Stream: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

You can also stream the fight live for free on the Bellator MMA channel on PlutoTV. That’s Channel 730 if you’re flipping through.

Pitbull/Sanchez 2 caps off a thrilling card, highlighted by a lightweight feature bout between Usman Nurmagomedov, cousin of former UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who will face “Magic” Mike Hamel. Usman is currently undefeated like his cousin — but the younger Russian would be wise not to take his next opponent lightly.

Bellator fans will also be treated to a showing of MMA royalty, as Neiman Gracie takes on Jason Jackson in a battle of American welterweights. Neiman is, of course, a member of the illustrious Gracie family, the clan that created the popular Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu style of martial arts. Neiman’s distant relative Royce Gracie put BJJ on the map by winning three of the first four UFC tournaments, which predated the current boxing-esque cards we see today.

The undercard begins at 6:30PM and will see some of MMA’s future stars duke it out for a shot at the main card. Among the participants, though, is MMA vet Roger Huerta. Huerta is currently on quite a cold streak, losing his last three fights and 11 of his last 15 after starting his MMA career with a 20-1 record. To be fair, Huerta’s foes have been quite strong and Huerta does seem to have ambitions outside of fighting. He looks to get back on track against undefeated American Chris Gonzalez in a “contractweight” 160 lb. contest.