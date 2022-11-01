 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Below Deck Adventure’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Another “Below Deck” spin-off sets sail this week! Bravo brings viewers another entertaining reality series, “Below Deck Adventure,” which debuts on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes air weekly on Bravo. You can watch it live with Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch ‘Below Deck Adventure’ Series Premiere

The new show is available to stream on Peacock the day after it premieres on Bravo. For a limited time, you can get an entire year of Peacock for just $19.99.

About ‘Below Deck Adventure’

“Below Deck Adventure” takes on uncharted territory. The new series kicks off with a trip to Norway, which is much different from prior trips to places like Australia and the Bahamas. From paragliding to cave-diving, passengers have a chance to enjoy many unique experiences as they venture into the Norwegian Fjords. Plus, like others in the “Below Deck” franchise, this series brings plenty of drama and tension between the crew.

The “Below Deck Adventure” cast features Captain Kerry Titheradge, Chef Jess Condy, Chief Stew Faye Clarke, and Bosun Lewis Lupton. This series’ Stews include Oriana Schneps and Kasie Faddah. Nathan Morely, Kyle Dickard, and Michael Gilman are Deckhands.

Can You Watch ‘Below Deck Adventure’ for Free on Peacock?

Peacock offers a free tier but you will need to sign up for a paid subscription to stream “Below Deck Adventure.” Premium with ads costs $4.99 per month and premium without ads is $9.99 per month.

How to Stream ‘Below Deck Adventure’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Below Deck Adventure” series premiere on Bravo using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Watch the 'Below Deck Adventure' Preview:

