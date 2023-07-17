How to Watch ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
It’s time to set sail, Bravo fans! You are in for a treat with the premiere of “Below Deck Down Under” just around the corner. The second season debuts this week and features plenty of entertaining moments, from fresh romances to shocking conflicts. Who knows what else might be in store in the unscripted series? The newest season of the “Below Deck” spin-off airs on Monday, July 17 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch Below Deck Down Under: Season 2 and Bravo with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, Peacock, or YouTube TV.
About ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 2 Premiere
“Below Deck Down Under” is a spin-off of “Below Deck” but follows a crew of the waters of Cairns, Australia, giving passengers an opportunity to get up close to the Great Barrier Reef. Amid manning the boat, serving the guests, and keeping things moving smoothly, there’s more going on behind the scenes.
This season, the crew and their passengers are aboard the M/Y Northern Sun, which is a vintage vessel. This presents its own issues, which the deckhands aren’t prepared to handle.
Bravo gave viewers a glimpse of all that’s ahead in the new season, and it’s sure to be an intense one. The “Below Deck Down Under” Season 2 crew navigates the ups and downs of breakups, hookups, and everything in between. They also take the familiar love triangles to the next level with a love pentagon.
Returning to the series are Captain Jason Chambers and Chief Stew Aesha Scott. Prepare to meet a few new additions as last season’s cast members reunite with one another. The unfamiliar faces include:
- Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph
- Bosun Luke Jones
- Deckhand Adam Lukasiewicz
- Deckhand Harry Van Vliet
- Stew Laura Bileskaine
- Stew Margot Sisson
As Bravo fans know, all new cast members must take their time getting to know each other, but of course, this presents challenges along the way.
Can you watch ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 2 Premiere for free?
Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Below Deck Down Under: Season 2 and Bravo as part of your subscription at no extra charge.
You can watch ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 2 Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.
‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 2 Premiere Schedule
The first episode premieres on Monday, July 17. Beginning on Monday, July 24, two episodes will air weekly. If you’re streaming on-demand on Peacock, you can find new episodes on Tuesdays.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 2 Premiere?
You can watch Below Deck Down Under: Season 2 and Bravo on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer
-
Below Deck Down Under: Season 2July 17, 2023
Set against the stunning backdrop of the tropical Whitsunday Islands and world-famous Great Barrier Reef in northeastern Australia, this series explores the complex, often explosive dynamics of the crew and a rotating group of demanding charter guests on M/Y Thalassa.
-
Bravo
Bravo is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.