How to Watch ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 2 Premiere

“Below Deck Down Under” is a spin-off of “Below Deck” but follows a crew of the waters of Cairns, Australia, giving passengers an opportunity to get up close to the Great Barrier Reef. Amid manning the boat, serving the guests, and keeping things moving smoothly, there’s more going on behind the scenes.

This season, the crew and their passengers are aboard the M/Y Northern Sun, which is a vintage vessel. This presents its own issues, which the deckhands aren’t prepared to handle.

Bravo gave viewers a glimpse of all that’s ahead in the new season, and it’s sure to be an intense one. The “Below Deck Down Under” Season 2 crew navigates the ups and downs of breakups, hookups, and everything in between. They also take the familiar love triangles to the next level with a love pentagon.

Returning to the series are Captain Jason Chambers and Chief Stew Aesha Scott. Prepare to meet a few new additions as last season’s cast members reunite with one another. The unfamiliar faces include:

Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph

Bosun Luke Jones

Deckhand Adam Lukasiewicz

Deckhand Harry Van Vliet

Stew Laura Bileskaine

Stew Margot Sisson

As Bravo fans know, all new cast members must take their time getting to know each other, but of course, this presents challenges along the way.

Can you watch ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Below Deck Down Under: Season 2 and Bravo as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 2 Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 2 Premiere Schedule

The first episode premieres on Monday, July 17. Beginning on Monday, July 24, two episodes will air weekly. If you’re streaming on-demand on Peacock, you can find new episodes on Tuesdays.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch Below Deck Down Under: Season 2 and Bravo on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer