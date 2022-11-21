How to Watch ‘Below Deck’ Season Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Get ready to board the St. David, and set sail for fun! The 10th season of the yacht-based reality show “Below Deck” is coming to Bravo on Monday, Nov. 21. Join Captain Lee, chef Rachel Hargrove, and chief stew Fraser Olender as they return to the Caribbean with a wild new group of charters. What crazy misadventures, wacky behavior, and downright indecent proposals will the crew have to deal with this season? Watch the “Below Deck” premiere and find out with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch ‘Below Deck’ Season 10 Premiere

You can also stream “Below Deck” on Peacock the day after each episode airs on Bravo.

About ‘Below Deck’

“Below Deck” is a reality show centering on the passengers of some of the finest luxury yachts in the world. As the yachts wind their way through tropical locations, the passengers find themselves all kinds of opportunities for mischief. Season 10 will take the St. David to the luscious island of St. Lucia, the crystal-clear waters and dramatically tapered mountains, the Pitons, which are sure to excite even the most discerning guests. Aboard the largest motor yacht in “Below Deck” history, the crew are impressed by the luxurious, massive 197-foot vessel, but quickly learn that with a bigger boat comes bigger problems.

Joining Captain Lee is beloved crew member Fraser Olender, but this time as chief stew. Discovering that the learning curve on this ship is steep, he questions whether he will rise to the challenge in his new role or sink in the deep waters of the Caribbean. Chef Rachel Hargrove reclaims the galley, cooking her most intricate and finest cuisine yet. As she raises the bar even higher for herself, the pressure begins to mount and she struggles to stay afloat. On deck, bosun Ross McHarg works hard but plays harder as his romances on the crew nights out get him into hot water.

How to Stream ‘Below Deck’ Season 10 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Below Deck” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services