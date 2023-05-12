How to Watch Ben Affleck’s ‘Air’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

If “The Last Dance” taught us anything, it’s that people love Michael Jordan content — and now we have another special about His Airness and, more specifically, his shoes. The new film “Air” comes to Prime Video on Friday, May 12 and tells the tale of the partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division, which revolutionized the worlds of sports and pop culture with the Air Jordan brand. “Air” stars Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, Viola Davis, and more. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video ..

About Ben Affleck's 'Air'

“Air” follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team of desperate sneaker employees with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.

Matt Damon plays maverick Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight, with Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan, and Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler, among others.

Ben Affleck's 'Air' Trailer