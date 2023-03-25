How to Watch Benavidez vs. Plant Title Fight Live Without Cable

There’s no off-seasons in boxing! On Saturday, March 25, the World Boxing Council’s 168-pound title is up for grabs when Caleb Plant takes on David Benavidez live on SHOWTIME pay-per-view. It’s a showdown of two former champions in one of boxing’s most thrilling divisions, making this a bout no true pugilism fan will want to miss. This is a pay-per-view event, so you won’t need a 30-Day Free Trial of SHOWTIME to watch unless you want to see it on the SHOWTIME interface. The fight costs $74.99 on SHOWTIME PPV.

How to Watch Benavidez vs. Plant

When: Saturday, March 25 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 25 at 9 p.m. ET TV: SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View

SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View Stream: Watch on Showtime PPV for $74.99.

30-Day Free Trial $10.99 / month showtime.com Get 6 Months of Showtime For Just $3.99/Mo. (normally $10.99), After 30-Day Free Trial

About Benavidez vs. Plant

Both fighters enter the bout with sterling records. David Benavidez sits 26-0 with 23 KOs, while Caleb Plant boasts a record of 22-1 with 13 KOs. An incident between the two at a training gym in 2018 has led to bad blood ever since, though this is the first time the fighters will get a chance to exorcise those demons in the ring.

This match will go a long way toward determining the future hierarchy of the super middleweight division. Elsewhere on the fight card, super welterweight Jesus Ramos will take on Joey Spencer, lightweight Chris Colbert will face Jose Valenzuela, and welterweight Cody Crowley will fight Abel Ramos.

Since the fight is a pay-per-view event, you won’t need a SHOWTIME subscription to watch. You will still have to pay $74.99 to see Benavidez vs. Plant, but you can do so inside or outside the SHOWTIME app if you haven’t signed up for that service yet.

Can You Stream Benavidez vs. Plant For Free?

No, since you’ll be charged $74.99 to watch the fight whether you’re a SHOWTIME subscriber or not. But the SHOWTIME app does offer a 30-day free trial, so you can watch the season premiere of “Yellowjackets” for free after the fight ends.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Benavidez vs. Plant on SHOWTIME?

SHOWTIME is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

30-Day Trial showtime.com SHOWTIME SHOWTIME offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on Showtime without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to all of their current originals like Yellowjackets, Billions, and American Gigolo. If you choose to bundle Showtime with Paramount+, you can get both services for $7.99/month (with ads) or $12.99/month (ad-free). … With your subscription, you’ll also get access to their critically acclaimed catalog of previous shows like Shameless, Homeland, Ray Donovan, Dexter, Weeds, Nurse Jackie, House of Lies, Californication, Queer as Folk, and The L Word. SHOWTIME also has new-release films from CBS Films, Amblin Partners, and IFC Films, which appear on the streaming service 7-8 months after they are in theaters. Every month they also have hundreds of additional older movies from major movie studios. You can subscribe for $10.99 a month either directly from SHOWTIME, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions. 30-Day Trial $10.99 / month showtime.com Get 6 Months of Showtime For Just $3.99/Mo. (normally $10.99), After 30-Day Free Trial