How to Watch ‘Best of Federer’ Special Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The career of the all-time great tennis legend Roger Federer has come to an end, following his final match at the Laver Cup on Sept. 23. In celebration of the end of an era, ESPN is paying tribute to Federer’s great career with a “Best of Federer” special, featuring three of Federer’s greatest matches. The three-match event begins at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 27 on ESPN2. You can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch “The Best of Federer”

About “The Best of Federer”

The special will feature three matches, all of which had Federer squaring off against his longtime rival and friend, Rafael Nadal. The first, at 6 p.m. ET, is Federer and Nadal’s five-set classic in the 2017 Australian Open Men’s Final. The second, at 9 p.m. ET, is the 2007 Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Final, in which Federer won his fifth straight Wimbledon title. And the third, at 12 midnight ET, is the 2006 Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Final, in which Federer won for the fourth straight year.

In addition to the ESPN2 special, there is a “Best of Federer” collection on ESPN+, which features a total of 13 matches. In those Federer matches, the legend squared off against the likes of Andy Roddick, Mark Philippoussis, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, and Marin Čilić, in addition to Nadal.

Nadal retired at age 41 after playing 1,500 matches, 40 of which were against Nadal. In those, Nadal won 24.

How to Stream “The Best of Federer” on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Best of Federer” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services