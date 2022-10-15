How to Watch Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman Live Online on October 15, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats face the Jackson State Tigers from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Jackson State Tigers

When: Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Deion Sanders and his Jackson State Tigers have started the season 5-0 and will face Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, who is 1-4 on the season. Bethune-Cookman will try to upset Tigers and end their unprecedented undefeated run.

You can watch the Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

If you’re looking to stream College Football games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more. But, depending on what game you want to watch, we’re going to breakdown what you can and cannot stream with a subscription to ESPN+.

