How to Watch ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Premiere Live for Free Without Cable

After a wait of over two years, the time has finally come to watch the sixth season of “Better Call Saul.” Viewers can watch Episodes 1 and 2 this Monday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET on the AMC Network. You can watch live for free with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Premiere

When: Monday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET TV: AMC

AMC Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

About ‘Better Call Saul’

Sadly for fans of great television, this will be the final season of the “Breaking Bad” prequel. Due in part because of star Bob Odenkirk’s heart attack and part to maximize its Emmy eligibility, Season 6 will be made up of 13 episodes that will be split into two parts, all of which will also be available to stream on AMC+.

While anticipation for the final season of the beloved series was always going to be high, fans have been extra excited since they received confirmation that Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) will be making an appearance providing an even more substantive bridge to the “Breaking Bad” era.

“Better Call Saul” not only follows Jimmy McGill’s ongoing transformation into the world’s shadiest lawyer, but also the threat of Lalo Salamanca, who survived an assassination attempt at the end of Season 5. Kim Wexler will also return, who had just left a big client, became Jimmy’s wife, and is now plotting against Howard Hamlin. What grim fate could possibly be awaiting them as one of the best series in recent television history comes to a close?

How to Stream ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch ‘Better Call Saul’ on AMC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream AMC+?

AMC+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

