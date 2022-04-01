How to Watch ‘Better Nate Than Ever’ on Roku, Apple TV, and Mobile

“Better Nate Than Ever” starts with a sad fate familiar to any teenager who has fallen in love with the stage: You long for your moment to shine in a school production, but alas, you get cast as a tree.

Such is the misfortune that befalls Nate Foster (Rueby Wood), a young boy who dreams of gracing Broadway just like his estranged aunt Heidi (Lisa Kudrow). When he and his friend Libby (Aria Brooks) hear about an open casting for a Broadway rendition of “Lilo and Stitch” they decide to take fate into their own hands and race to make their big Broadway dreams come true. Sign up for a subscription to Disney+ to watch “Better Nate Than Ever” on April 1, and see if a small-town boy can make it in the Big Apple.

About ‘Better Nate Than Ever’

Middle school is a rough time for everybody, and Nate’s overlooked existence as an unpopular 13-year old is one that many can relate to. An ambitious, extroverted theater kid through and through, he’s crestfallen not to get the lead role he thinks that he deserves in the school play. Nate’s parents and older brother, Anthony (Joshua Bassett) aren’t very supportive of his aspirations, but his best friend Libby has his back through thick and thin. Together they mastermind a secret trip to New York City so that Nate can audition for a Broadway musical, but a series of farcical obstacles threaten his adventure with every turn.

“Better Nate Than Ever” is a family comedy in the same vein as Disney’s popular “High School Musical” series, celebrating self-discovery and pursuing your dreams, no matter the roadblocks that try to stop you. Tim Federle originally published “Better Nate Than Ever” as a novel in 2013, and returned to direct this adaptation of his own coming-of-age story. Funny, engaging, empathetic, and full of heart, “Better Nate Than Ever” lands on Disney’s streaming service on April 1. Watch it with a subscription to Disney+.

