How to Watch ‘Beyond the Edge’ Series Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Beyond the Edge”, a new survival reality TV series makes its debut this week. A group of celebrity contestants will take on dangerous challenges in Panama. Who will be crowned the “Beyond the Edge” champion? Tune in to catch the high-stakes competition when “Beyond the Edge” kicks off on Wednesday, March 16 at 9 p.m. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the ‘Beyond the Edge’ Series Premiere

When: Wednesday, March 16 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 16 at 9 p.m. ET TV: CBS

CBS Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

About ‘Beyond the Edge’

“Beyond the Edge” features a group of celebrities in a series of high-stakes adventures in a dangerous jungle. As the contestants are put to the ultimate test, they are raising money for their individual charities of choice. Rather than being eliminated by judges, contestants will test their limits as long as possible. Each completed challenge and each completed day will add to the charity earnings.

After two weeks, the two top earners will compete in one more challenge to see who wins it all.

The first season features a celebrity cast made up of the following stars and athletes.

Metta World Peace (NBA)

Ray Lewis (Super Bowl MVP)

Lauren Alaina (country music star)

Craig Morgan (country music star)

Paulina Porizkova (model)

Mike Singletary (NFL)

Jodie Sweetin (“Full House”)

Colton Underwood (“The Bachelor”)

Eboni K. Williams (“The Real Housewives of New York City”)

From the producers of “Naked and Afraid,” the show is hosted by Mauro Ranallo.

How to Stream ‘Beyond the Edge’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Beyond the Edge” series premiere live on CBS using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.