How to Watch The ‘Big Brother’ Season 23 Premiere for Free Without Cable

Aubrey Meister

Big Brother is finally back. The show returns to CBS for its 23rd season beginning Wednesday, July 7. After the season premiere on Wednesday, new episodes will air Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch “Big Brother” Season 23 Premiere

16 new houseguests are ready to accept the challenge and take Big Risks to receive Big Rewards.

Though the new season hasn’t officially kicked off yet, there has already been one casting change. On Monday, CBS revealed that Christie Valdiserri, a professional dancer, will not be on the show after all. On the Big Brother Instagram account, Valdiserri explained that she tested positive for COVID despite having the vaccine. CBS has since replaced her with Claire Rehfuss, an AI engineer.

Season 23’s houseguests include:

  • Alyssa Lopez
  • Azah Awasum
  • Brent Champagne
  • Britini D’Angelo
  • Christian Birkenberger
  • Claire Rehfuss
  • Derek Frazier
  • Derek Xiao
  • Brandon “Frenchie” French
  • Hannah Chaddha
  • Kyland Young
  • Sarah Steagall
  • Tiffany Mitchell
  • Travis Long
  • Whitney Williams
  • Xavier Prather

In addition to watching the premiere live on CBS or with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, you can catch episodes on-demand on the CBS app. On Paramount+, you can stream episodes live and on-demand, as well as tune in to the 24/7 live stream.

How to Stream the “Big Brother” Season 23 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Big Brother” live on FOX using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

'Big Brother' Pre-Season Draft

