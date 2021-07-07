How to Watch The ‘Big Brother’ Season 23 Premiere for Free Without Cable

Big Brother is finally back. The show returns to CBS for its 23rd season beginning Wednesday, July 7. After the season premiere on Wednesday, new episodes will air Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch “Big Brother” Season 23 Premiere

When: Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m.

TV: CBS

16 new houseguests are ready to accept the challenge and take Big Risks to receive Big Rewards.

Though the new season hasn’t officially kicked off yet, there has already been one casting change. On Monday, CBS revealed that Christie Valdiserri, a professional dancer, will not be on the show after all. On the Big Brother Instagram account, Valdiserri explained that she tested positive for COVID despite having the vaccine. CBS has since replaced her with Claire Rehfuss, an AI engineer.

Season 23’s houseguests include:

Alyssa Lopez

Azah Awasum

Brent Champagne

Britini D’Angelo

Christian Birkenberger

Claire Rehfuss

Derek Frazier

Derek Xiao

Brandon “Frenchie” French

Hannah Chaddha

Kyland Young

Sarah Steagall

Tiffany Mitchell

Travis Long

Whitney Williams

Xavier Prather

