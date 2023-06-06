How to Watch Bill Walton Documentary Series ‘The Luckiest Guy in the World’ Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Bill Walton has become one of basketball’s most intriguing and beloved figures, thanks in part to his infectious personality and behavior providing color commentary for college basketball games on ESPN. The next installment in the 30 for 30 series, “The Luckiest Guy in the World” tells the colorful story of Walton and his career, beginning from his time as a high school basketball phenom and follows the world’s most famous Deadhead to today. The series premieres Tuesday June 6 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch The Luckiest Guy in the World: Season 1 and ESPN with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV.
About Bill Walton Documentary Series ‘The Luckiest Guy in the World’ Premiere
Athletes often talk about the love of the game; Bill Walton lived the concept. The Big Redhead, a true free spirit in every sense, lived his life with his emotions and beliefs at the forefront of everything he did. He played basketball with an infectious joy, he embraced nature and spiritual pursuits with the same enthusiasm, and through it all, he carved a path unlike any other superstar in team sports. The film is a kaleidoscopic trip through Walton’s life and memory, accompanied by the soundtrack of his life: the music of the Grateful Dead.
Bill Walton Documentary Series ‘The Luckiest Guy in the World’ Premiere Schedule
Sling TV will be airing Bill Walton Documentary Series ‘The Luckiest Guy in the World’ Premiere on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
- Episode 1: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Episode 2: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Episode 3: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Episode 4: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
The Luckiest Guy in the World: Season 1June 6, 2023
Follows the life of Bill Walton, from his earliest days as a high school basketball phenom to some of his wildly successful years at UCLA.
