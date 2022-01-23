 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Billions’ Season 6 Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

Aubrey Chorpenning

After “Billions” season 5 ended with a shocking twist, viewers have been impatiently waiting for season 6 to begin. The time has finally come for the story to continue and fans’ questions to be answered. “Billions” season 6 kicks off on Sunday, January 23 at 9 pm ET/PT on Showtime. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Showtime.

How to Watch ‘Billions’ Season 6 Premiere

When: Sunday, January 23 at 9 pm ET/PT
TV: Showtime
Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Showtime.

About ‘Billions’

“Billions” season 6 will look a bit different with a new character front and center at Axe Capital. Mike Prince, played by Corey Stoll, is the head of the company now. While hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) was a major part of the first five seasons of the show, he will not be in season 6.

With Axelrod making his exit to Switzerland, there’s a brand-new rivalry this season. As Prince takes on his new role, he’s ready to make some changes. However, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), believes that he has too much wealth and power. He’s ready to fight against “the criminally rich.” Amid the conflict between Prince and Rhoades, sides are taken and the drama escalates.

The other members of the season 6 cast include Maggie Siff as Wendy Rhoades, Asia Kate Dillon as Taylor Mason, David Costabile as Mike “Wags” Wagner, Condolad Rashad as Kate Sacker, and Daniel Breaker as Roger “Scooter” Dunbar.

How to Stream ‘Billions’ Season 6 Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Billions” live on Showtime using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $11 Showtime
Includes: Showtime

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $10 Showtime
Includes: Showtime

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $139.99
Includes: Showtime + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $11 Showtime
Includes: Showtime

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $11 Showtime
Includes: Showtime

