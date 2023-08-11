 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Billions’ Season 7 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

It’s not about striking it rich, it’s about what you do to stay on top once you’ve made it there. Chuck Rhoades, Bobby Axelrod and their associates know this all too well in “Billions,” the long-running drama series that will air its seventh season premiere on Friday, Aug. 11 on Paramount+ with Showtime (hitting linear Showtime on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. ET). The stakes have never been higher, but who will walk away with the biggest pile, and who will be left with nothing? You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus. You can watch Billions: Season 7 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Fubo. You can also watch with Amazon Prime Video or SHOWTIME.

How to Watch ‘Billions’ Season 7 Premiere

About ‘Billions’ Season 7 Premiere

A prosecutor like Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) is only as good as his adversary. Rhodes has served the state of New York ably, first as a U.S. Attorney, then as Attorney General, and at every step he has ruthlessly pursued white-collar criminals who swindle hard-working people out of their money and use it for any number of ill pursuits.

But Rhoades never faced an enemy like Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis), who took a plea deal and fled to Switzerland at the end of Season 5. Bobby is back this season, and while he’s sold off his former hedge fund Axe Capital, it has yet to be determined if he left his insider trading and bribery days behind for good. Old wounds will be reopened, and betrayal will be weaponized in this final season of “Billions,” as everyone tries desperately to walk away a winner.

Can you watch ‘Billions’ Season 7 Premiere for free?

Fubo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Billions: Season 7 on Fubo.

Paramount Plus offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Billions’ Season 7 Premiere on Paramount Plus.

You can watch ‘Billions’ Season 7 Premiere with a free trial of Amazon Prime Video or SHOWTIME.

‘Billions’ Season 7 Premiere Schedule

Fubo will be airing ‘Billions’ Season 7 Premiere on Sunday, August 13, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Sunday, October 29, 2023.

  • Episode 1: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Episode 2: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Episode 3: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Episode 4: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Episode 5: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Episode 6: Sunday, September 17, 2023
  • Episode 7: Sunday, September 24, 2023
  • Episode 8: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Episode 9: Sunday, October 8, 2023
  • Episode 10: Sunday, October 15, 2023
  • Episode 11: Sunday, October 22, 2023
  • Episode 12: Sunday, October 29, 2023

What devices can you use to stream ‘Billions’ Season 7 Premiere?

You can watch Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

You can watch Billions: Season 7 on Fubo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

    It takes one to break one in a final season like no other. Bobby Axelrod and Chuck Rhodes have been adversaries and they’ve been allies but when the stakes escalate beyond Wall Street their game of one-upmanship threatens to topple empires as Axe returns with a score to settle. It’ll be a triumph for some, and a tumble for others.

    Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.

    Subscribers can choose between the Essential Plan (which includes ads) for $5.99/month, or go commercial-free and add more movies with Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $11.99/month.

    Subscribers to the more expensive plan will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

    With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.

    With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

    The service was previously called CBS All Access.

