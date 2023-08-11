How to Watch ‘Billions’ Season 7 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
It's not about striking it rich, it's about what you do to stay on top once you've made it there. Chuck Rhoades, Bobby Axelrod and their associates know this all too well in "Billions," the long-running drama series that will air its seventh season premiere on Friday, Aug. 11 on Paramount+ with Showtime (hitting linear Showtime on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. ET).
About ‘Billions’ Season 7 Premiere
A prosecutor like Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) is only as good as his adversary. Rhodes has served the state of New York ably, first as a U.S. Attorney, then as Attorney General, and at every step he has ruthlessly pursued white-collar criminals who swindle hard-working people out of their money and use it for any number of ill pursuits.
But Rhoades never faced an enemy like Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis), who took a plea deal and fled to Switzerland at the end of Season 5. Bobby is back this season, and while he’s sold off his former hedge fund Axe Capital, it has yet to be determined if he left his insider trading and bribery days behind for good. Old wounds will be reopened, and betrayal will be weaponized in this final season of “Billions,” as everyone tries desperately to walk away a winner.
‘Billions’ Season 7 Premiere Schedule
Fubo will be airing ‘Billions’ Season 7 Premiere on Sunday, August 13, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Sunday, October 29, 2023.
- Episode 1: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Episode 2: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Episode 3: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Episode 4: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Episode 5: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Episode 6: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Episode 7: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Episode 8: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Episode 9: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Episode 10: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Episode 11: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Episode 12: Sunday, October 29, 2023
‘Billions’ Season 7 Premiere Trailer
Billions: Season 7August 13, 2023
It takes one to break one in a final season like no other. Bobby Axelrod and Chuck Rhodes have been adversaries and they’ve been allies but when the stakes escalate beyond Wall Street their game of one-upmanship threatens to topple empires as Axe returns with a score to settle. It’ll be a triumph for some, and a tumble for others.
