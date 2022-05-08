 Skip to Content
How to Watch Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Birmingham Stallions Live Online on May 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT, the Birmingham Stallions face the Tampa Bay Bandits. The game is airing exclusively on NBC and Peacock Originals, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Birmingham Stallions vs. Tampa Bay Bandits

The Birmingham Stallions vs. Tampa Bay Bandits game will be streaming on NBC and Peacock Originals, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream NBC on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Birmingham Stallions vs. Tampa Bay Bandits on fuboTV?

You can watch the Birmingham Stallions vs. Tampa Bay Bandits game on NBC with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream Fox, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), and USA Network.

Can you stream Birmingham Stallions vs. Tampa Bay Bandits on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Birmingham Stallions vs. Tampa Bay Bandits game on NBC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream Fox, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), and USA Network.

Can you stream Birmingham Stallions vs. Tampa Bay Bandits on Sling TV?

You can watch the Birmingham Stallions vs. Tampa Bay Bandits game on NBC with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get Get 50% OFF. You will also be able to stream Fox, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), and USA Network.

Can you stream Birmingham Stallions vs. Tampa Bay Bandits on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Birmingham Stallions vs. Tampa Bay Bandits game on NBC with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream Fox, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), and USA Network.

Can you stream Birmingham Stallions vs. Tampa Bay Bandits on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Birmingham Stallions vs. Tampa Bay Bandits game on NBC with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream Fox, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), and USA Network.

Can you stream Birmingham Stallions vs. Tampa Bay Bandits on Peacock?

You can watch the Birmingham Stallions vs. Tampa Bay Bandits game with Peacock.

Can you stream Birmingham Stallions vs. Tampa Bay Bandits on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer NBC or Peacock Originals so you won’t be able to stream the Birmingham Stallions vs. Tampa Bay Bandits game.

Can you stream Birmingham Stallions vs. Tampa Bay Bandits on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer NBC or Peacock Originals so you won’t be able to stream the Birmingham Stallions vs. Tampa Bay Bandits game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubePeacock
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99$4.99
NBC---
Peacock-------

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Peacock

Price: $4.99
Includes: Peacock Originals

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Birmingham Stallions Game Preview

