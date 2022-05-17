How to Watch ‘Black Gold’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Paramount+ continues to offer its members original content, with May 2022 bringing a new docuseries titled “Black Gold.” The gripping series is a three-part documentary that works to expose a global conspiracy that sent the world into crisis and led to the biggest coverup of the century. “Black Gold” will premiere on May 17 exclusively on Paramount+.

The upcoming docuseries reveals the story of the boss of a trillion-dollar industry who discovered a shocking truth 40 years ago, created a black ops campaign to hide the evidence and stopped at nothing to keep the money flowing. The documentary brings together evidence from testimonies given by Exxon whistleblowers, a NASA scientist, and a U.S. Vice President.

“Black Gold” is directed by Oscar-nominee Zachary Heinzerling and Emmy Award winner Gabrielle Schonder. Heinzerling is previously known for the Netflix documentary “Dirty Money” and, more recently, the Hulu docuseries “McCartney 3,2,1.”

The first episode of “Black Gold,” titled “Apocalypse Later,” recounts the events of what happened when an Exxon scientist first discovered the effects of greenhouse emissions. Upon the scientists reporting findings, the company’s bosses got defensive. An Exxon executive quickly began brushing the research under the rug in an effort to ensure that it never saw the light of day; that is until a NASA scientist stepped in and exposed the truth.

