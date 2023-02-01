How to Watch ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
If you haven’t yet had a chance to watch Marvel’s triumphant return to the land of Wakanda, your chance to get in on the fun may finally be here. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is coming to Disney+ on Feb. 1! The emotional follow-up to “Black Panther” finds the leaders of Wakanda working together to protect their beloved homeland in the wake of the death of King T’Challa. You can watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with a subscription to Disney+.
About 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Following the tragic death of their king, T’Challa, the nation of Wakanda is under pressure from a variety of sources to share their vibranium, the element that has allowed their nation to flourish scientifically. While Wakanda’s various leaders work to resist these outside influences, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) encourages Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) to continue her scientific research into the legendary “heart-shaped herb,” with which she believes a new Black Panther can be created. But Shuri is conflicted, believing the Black Panther to be a figure that passed along with her brother.
While there’s a clear hole at the heart of the franchise following the untimely passing of star Chadwick Boseman, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” serves as an emotionally poignant and fun follow-up to the 2018 original, and is well worth watching for the stellar performances of Wright, Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, and many more.
Can you watch 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' for free?
Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as part of your subscription at no extra charge.
Can you watch 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' offline?
Like most of the Disney+ catalog, you can download Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?
You can watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer
