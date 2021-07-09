 Skip to Content
Black Widow Disney+

How to Watch ‘Black Widow’ Without Going to Theaters on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeremy Milliner

Marvel’s Black Widow is now available on Disney+ Premier Access, the same day that it’s available in theaters. To stream Black Widow, you’ll need a subscription to Disney+, and reserve access via Premier Access for $29.99.

How to Watch ‘Black Widow’

About Marvel’s Black Widow

Natasha Romanoff (Scarlet Johansson) helped the rest of The Avengers to bring down Ultron, expose Hydra’s influence with S.H.I.E.L.D., played a crucial role in bringing down the Mad Titan, Thanos, and she’s still never had her own movie. That is, until now. After years of playing a supporting role, the back story of Black Widow will finally be told.

First introduced as a side character in Iron Man 2, Black Widow has since grown into a vital frontline Avenger, playing a major part in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Avengers: Endgame.

Co-starring with Johansson are David Harbour (Red Guardian), Rachel Weisz (Melina Vostokoff), and Florence Pugh (Yelena Bolova).

Black Widow

July 7, 2021

Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

How Much Does Disney+ Cost?

A subscription to Disney+ is available for $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). To watch Black Widow, subscribers must purchase Premier Access for an additional $29.99.

When is The Release Date of Black Widow?

Black Widow will be released on Disney+ on July 9, the same day it hits theaters.

Does Black Widow Cost Extra to Stream on Disney+?

Subscribers must purchase Disney+ Premier Access for $29.99 to watch Black Widow once it is released.

When Will Black Widow Become Free For Disney+ Subscribers?

Black Widow will follow the same pattern as other Disney+ Premier Access releases, like Cruella, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Mulan. As a result, Black Widow will become free three months following its release in theaters — on Oct. 6, 2021.

How Many Times Can You Stream Black Widow?

After paying for Premier Access, you can watch it as many times as you would like to. Alternatively, you can wait until Oct. 6 to stream the film with a standard Disney+ subscription.

On What Devices Can I Stream Black Widow?

You can stream the film on all devices Disney+ is available including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox, PS4, iPhone, iPad, Android, Samsung Smart TV (via AirPlay), LG Smart TV (2019+ via AirPlay 2), and VIZIO Smart TV.

Final Trailer for Marvel’s Black Widow

