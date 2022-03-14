How to Watch ‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and More

The highly anticipated Adult Swim/Crunchyroll crossover series “Blade Runner: Black Lotus” arrives on HBO Max starting this Monday, March 14, making it a perfect companion for your Pi Day festivities. All 13 episodes from Season 1 are available on HBO Max, allowing you to binge the show from start to finish. You can watch with a subscription to HBO Max.

How to Binge Watch Blade Runner: Black Lotus on HBO Max

When: Available starting Monday, March 14

Available starting Monday, March 14 TV: HBO Max

HBO Max Streaming: Watch with a subscription to HBO Max

Though it isn't free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service's other offerings.

About Blade Runner: Black Lotus

“Black Lotus” is a collaborative effort between Adult Swim — Cartoon Network’s adult animation programming block — and anime streaming service Crunchyroll.

Set in Los Angeles during the year 2032, a young woman wakes up with no memories and surprisingly possessing deadly skills. The only clues to her mystery are a locked data device and a tattoo of a black lotus. Putting together the pieces, she must hunt down the people responsible for her brutal and bloody past to find the truth of her lost identity.

The English dub cast includes the likes of Jessica Henwick as Elle, Will Yun Lee as Joseph, Samira Wiley as Alani Davis, Brian Cox as Niander Wallace Sr., Wes Bentley as Niander Wallace Jr., Josh Duhamel as Marlowe, Peyton List as Josephine Grant, Stephen Root as Earl Grant, and more. You will also be able to watch with the original Japanese audio as well.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream HBO Max?

HBO Max is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.