How to Watch ‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and More
The highly anticipated Adult Swim/Crunchyroll crossover series “Blade Runner: Black Lotus” arrives on HBO Max starting this Monday, March 14, making it a perfect companion for your Pi Day festivities. All 13 episodes from Season 1 are available on HBO Max, allowing you to binge the show from start to finish. You can watch with a subscription to HBO Max.
How to Binge Watch Blade Runner: Black Lotus on HBO Max
- When: Available starting Monday, March 14
- TV: HBO Max
- Streaming: Watch with a subscription to HBO Max
Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?
No, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month when you pre-pay for a full year, which saves you 16%.
You can also get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Sign-Up Now”
- Create Your Account
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile
- Click “Account”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add HBO Max Free Trial
Sign-up For HBO Max Directly
If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “Theodosia.” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.
How to Get HBO Max
- Click here to sign-up
- Click “Sign Up Now”
- Select “Prepay & Save”
- Create Your Account
- Add Your Payment Information
- Click “Start Subscription”
About Blade Runner: Black Lotus
“Black Lotus” is a collaborative effort between Adult Swim — Cartoon Network’s adult animation programming block — and anime streaming service Crunchyroll.
Set in Los Angeles during the year 2032, a young woman wakes up with no memories and surprisingly possessing deadly skills. The only clues to her mystery are a locked data device and a tattoo of a black lotus. Putting together the pieces, she must hunt down the people responsible for her brutal and bloody past to find the truth of her lost identity.
The English dub cast includes the likes of Jessica Henwick as Elle, Will Yun Lee as Joseph, Samira Wiley as Alani Davis, Brian Cox as Niander Wallace Sr., Wes Bentley as Niander Wallace Jr., Josh Duhamel as Marlowe, Peyton List as Josephine Grant, Stephen Root as Earl Grant, and more. You will also be able to watch with the original Japanese audio as well.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream HBO Max?
HBO Max is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals, and access to every Warner Bros. film on HBO Max on the same day that it hits theaters.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”