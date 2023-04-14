How to Watch ‘Blindspotting’ Season 2 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
The TV incarnation of “Blindspotting” debuted and captured fans’ attention in 2021, and a year and a half later, Season 2 is finally here! The first installment received outstanding ratings and even scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s time to catch up with Ashley as she is still dealing with Miles being behind bars. The long-awaited, two-episode season premiere airs on the STARZ linear channel on Friday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch Blindspotting: Season 2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo. You can watch Blindspotting: Season 2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of STARZ. You can also watch with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV.
About ‘Blindspotting’ Season 2 Premiere
“Blindspotting” Season 2 picks up nine months after Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones) and Miles (Rafael Casal) tied the knot in prison. In the new season of the comedy series, Ashley is still trying to navigate this phase of her life while supporting her son, Sean (Atticus Woodward).
After Miles’ arrest, Ashley and Sean moved in with Rainey, Miles’ mother. This family dynamic comes with its own unique complications, despite Rainey’s best efforts to keep Ashley and Sean comfortable. In addition to providing for her daughter-in-law and grandson, Rainey still wants to be a part of Miles’ life. But viewers will quickly find out why that’s easier said than done.
Ashley has a lot on her plate as she’s desperate to create a sense of normalcy for Sean. She finds herself relying heavily on those around her for support and occasionally losing her cool when times get tough. Meanwhile, Miles is looking forward to a special visitation weekend, which will allow him to finally catch up with his wife and son. There are hiccups along the way, and this reunion doesn’t go quite as planned.
“Blindspotting” also stars Helen Hunt, Jaylen Barron, April Absynth, Lance Holloway, Candace Nicholas-Lippman, Benjamin Turner, and Margo Hall.
Can you watch ‘Blindspotting’ Season 2 Premiere for free?
Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Blindspotting: Season 2 on Philo.
STARZ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Blindspotting: Season 2 on STARZ.
You can watch ‘Blindspotting’ Season 2 Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.
‘Blindspotting’ Season 2 Premiere Schedule
“Blindspotting” Season 2 kicks off with a two-episode premiere. Then, one new episode will be available to stream on-demand every Friday.
- Episode 1: Friday, April 14
- Episode 2: Friday, April 14
- Episode 3: Friday, April 21
- Episode 4: Friday, April 28
- Episode 5: Friday, May 5
- Episode 6: Friday, May 12
- Episode 7: Friday, May 19
- Episode 8: Friday, May 26
What devices can you use to stream ‘Blindspotting’ Season 2 Premiere?
You can watch Blindspotting: Season 2 on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
You can watch Blindspotting: Season 2 on STARZ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Blindspotting’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer
-
Blindspotting: Season 2April 14, 2023
Season 2 picks up nine months after Ashley and Miles’ prison nuptials in the season one finale as Ashley is trying and raise their son on her own. She is reaching her breaking point and is taking it out on everyone around her. Miles is adjusting to life on the inside and counting down the days before their first family visitation weekend at San Quentin.
-
STARZ
STARZ offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on the STARZ channel without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to 7,500+ films and episodes, including all of their current originals like “Outlander,” The Serpent Queen,” “BMF,” and “Power.”
The service also offers a large rotating library of older films like “Die Hard, The Big Lebowski, Fargo, 12 Monkeys,” and “A Beautiful Mind.”
You can subscribe for $8.99 a month either directly from STARZ, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions.