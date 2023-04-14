How to Watch ‘Blindspotting’ Season 2 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘Blindspotting’ Season 2 Premiere

“Blindspotting” Season 2 picks up nine months after Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones) and Miles (Rafael Casal) tied the knot in prison. In the new season of the comedy series, Ashley is still trying to navigate this phase of her life while supporting her son, Sean (Atticus Woodward).

After Miles’ arrest, Ashley and Sean moved in with Rainey, Miles’ mother. This family dynamic comes with its own unique complications, despite Rainey’s best efforts to keep Ashley and Sean comfortable. In addition to providing for her daughter-in-law and grandson, Rainey still wants to be a part of Miles’ life. But viewers will quickly find out why that’s easier said than done.

Ashley has a lot on her plate as she’s desperate to create a sense of normalcy for Sean. She finds herself relying heavily on those around her for support and occasionally losing her cool when times get tough. Meanwhile, Miles is looking forward to a special visitation weekend, which will allow him to finally catch up with his wife and son. There are hiccups along the way, and this reunion doesn’t go quite as planned.

“Blindspotting” also stars Helen Hunt, Jaylen Barron, April Absynth, Lance Holloway, Candace Nicholas-Lippman, Benjamin Turner, and Margo Hall.

‘Blindspotting’ Season 2 Premiere Schedule

“Blindspotting” Season 2 kicks off with a two-episode premiere. Then, one new episode will be available to stream on-demand every Friday.

Episode 1 : Friday, April 14

: Friday, April 14 Episode 2 : Friday, April 14

: Friday, April 14 Episode 3 : Friday, April 21

: Friday, April 21 Episode 4 : Friday, April 28

: Friday, April 28 Episode 5 : Friday, May 5

: Friday, May 5 Episode 6 : Friday, May 12

: Friday, May 12 Episode 7 : Friday, May 19

: Friday, May 19 Episode 8: Friday, May 26

