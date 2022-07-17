How to Watch ‘Blood and Treasure’ Season 2 for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Get ready for globe-trotting excitement as the second season of “Blood and Treasure” comes to Paramount+! An art thief and an antiquities dealer team up to stop international terrorists in this pulp-adventure throwback series. This season, even the Vatican is on the line as figures from their past come back to haunt them. Grab your map and tune in on Sunday, July 17 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch Season 2 of ‘Blood and Treasure’

About ‘Blood and Treasure’

When antiquities dealer Danny McNamara and art thief Lexi Vaziri learn of a terrorist who is funding acts of violence with stolen artifacts, the two must team up to stop him. Their quest takes them around the world, facing new foes and finding friends along the way. Embroiled in a millennia-old battle between two powerful factions, Danny and Lexi soon learn that the Cradle of Civilization hangs in the balance.

Season 2 picks up where the first left off, even if it is not on the same network. The team is cleaning up Farouk’s mess when an attack on the Vatican has Lexi and Danny jumping back into action. The series was renewed for a second season in 2019 by CBS, but was eventually moved to Paramount+ for its July 17 release. This will likely be the last outing for the duo, as Barr is taking the lead on The CW’s new project “Walker: Independence” set to release later this year.

Blood & Treasure May 21, 2019 An antiquities expert teams up with an art thief to catch a terrorist who funds his attacks using stolen artifacts.

The release schedule for the second season of ‘Blood and Treasure’ is as follows:

# Title Air Date 1 “The Soul of Genghis Khan” July 17, 2022 2 “Tales of the Golden Tiger” July 17, 2022 3 “Spoils of the Red Empire” July 24, 2022 4 “Into the Forbidden Zone” July 31, 2022 5 “Enter the Dragon Gate” Aug. 7, 2022 6 “Mystery at Poison Island” Aug. 14, 2022 7 “The Ravens of Shangri-La” Aug. 21, 2022 8 “The Lost City of Sana” Aug. 28, 2022 9 “The Throne of the Khan” Sept. 4, 2022 10 “The Secret History of the Mongols” Sept. 11, 2022

Can You Stream ‘Blood and Treasure’ for Free?

