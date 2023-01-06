How to Watch ‘BMF’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The story of one of the most influential crime families in American history is coming to STARZ on Friday, Jan. 6 when “ BMF ” debuts its second season. The acronym stands for “Black Mafia Family,” and as fans of the first season will attest, the name fits like a glove. The series tracks the Flenory brothers, who wove their way through the drug wars of Detroit to make it to the top. To celebrate the return of “BMF,” STARZ is offering a special deal through Jan. 31: $5 for your first month's subscription (normally $8.99) . You can watch BMF: Season 2 with a subscription to STARZ .

About 'BMF' Season 2 Premiere

Inspired by true legends, season two of “BMF” chronicles the unconventional journey to success of the Flenory brothers, Demetrius Flenory, or “Big Meech” and Terry Flenory, AKA “Southwest Tee”, who rose from the depths of poverty, navigating the war on drugs in Detroit, and became game changers in hip-hop and culture.

Throughout the emotional season, the audience roots for the Flenory brothers during their pursuit of their American Dream, as they build a better life in a system that was stacked against them. The universal themes of family, faith and loyalty are explored both at home and on the streets. The brothers work to outmaneuver the government and expand BMF into a multi-state empire.

The series stars Russell Hornsby, Ajiona Alexus and the son of “Big Meech,” Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory.

Can you watch 'BMF' Season 2 Premiere for free?

STARZ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch BMF: Season 2 as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

'BMF' Season 2 Premiere Schedule

STARZ will be airing ‘BMF’ Season 2 Premiere on Friday, January 6, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Friday, February 3, 2023.

Episode 1 : Friday, January 6, 2023

: Friday, January 6, 2023 Episode 2 : Friday, January 13, 2023

: Friday, January 13, 2023 Episode 3 : Friday, January 20, 2023

: Friday, January 20, 2023 Episode 4 : Friday, January 27, 2023

: Friday, January 27, 2023 Episode 5: Friday, February 3, 2023

'BMF' Season 2 Premiere Trailer