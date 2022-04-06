How to Watch ‘Body Parts’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

If you’re a fan of TLC medical reality shows, you’ll enjoy watching the network’s newest series, “Body Parts.” The show will follow the difficult cases taken on by anaplastologist Allison Vest, who is a master at making prosthetics for her patients. Stream it for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Body Parts’ Premiere

When: Wednesday, April 6 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 6 at 10 p.m. ET TV: TLC

About ‘Body Parts’

Allison Vest creates lifelike prosthetics for patients who have missing or deformed body parts. Viewers will watch her take on unique and extreme cases, helping her patients with missing hands, ears, and even noses with state-of-the-art prosthetics.

“We can’t wait to introduce Allison Vest, an endearing anaplastologist, who will have patients and viewers in tears as she transforms lives using her gifted skills in art and science to recreate missing Body Parts,” said Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals in a press release.

Body Parts April 6, 2022 Anaplastologist Allison Vest opens the doors to her practice and shares the cases of patients who have missing anatomy due to trauma, cancer or congenital conditions, but have been given a second chance through amazing, realistic prosthetics. Her prosthetics often go undetected thanks to the skillful combination of skin color correction, hair placement, and even delicately painted veins. However, for her patients, there is nothing discreet about the impact these parts have, from a woman who lost her hands after an extreme case of pneumonia to a boy missing both ears after a dog attack. Allison’s workshop is a world of wonder, hope, healing and strength.

