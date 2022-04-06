 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Body Parts TLC

How to Watch ‘Body Parts’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

If you’re a fan of TLC medical reality shows, you’ll enjoy watching the network’s newest series, “Body Parts.” The show will follow the difficult cases taken on by anaplastologist Allison Vest, who is a master at making prosthetics for her patients. Stream it for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Body Parts’ Premiere

About ‘Body Parts’

Allison Vest creates lifelike prosthetics for patients who have missing or deformed body parts. Viewers will watch her take on unique and extreme cases, helping her patients with missing hands, ears, and even noses with state-of-the-art prosthetics.

“We can’t wait to introduce Allison Vest, an endearing anaplastologist, who will have patients and viewers in tears as she transforms lives using her gifted skills in art and science to recreate missing Body Parts,” said Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals in a press release.

Body Parts

April 6, 2022

Anaplastologist Allison Vest opens the doors to her practice and shares the cases of patients who have missing anatomy due to trauma, cancer or congenital conditions, but have been given a second chance through amazing, realistic prosthetics. Her prosthetics often go undetected thanks to the skillful combination of skin color correction, hair placement, and even delicately painted veins. However, for her patients, there is nothing discreet about the impact these parts have, from a woman who lost her hands after an extreme case of pneumonia to a boy missing both ears after a dog attack. Allison’s workshop is a world of wonder, hope, healing and strength.

How to Stream ‘Body Parts’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All of these providers allow you to watch “Body Parts” on TLC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
TLC-

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: TLC + 17 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TLC + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TLC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TLC + 23 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TLC + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TLC + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch this preview of 'Body Parts':

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.