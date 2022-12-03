How to Watch Fresno State vs. Boise State Mountain West Championship Game Live Online on December 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the Boise State Broncos face the Fresno State Bulldogs from Albertsons Stadium in Boise, ID. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boise State Broncos vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

Get 50% OFF $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

The Boise State vs. Fresno State game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream Fox on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Boise State vs. Fresno State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Boise State vs. Fresno State game on Fox with Sling TV's Blue Plan in select markets. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time.

Fox is available in Austin, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Tampa, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Gainesville, Atlanta, and Houston markets.

You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

Can you stream Boise State vs. Fresno State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Boise State vs. Fresno State game on Fox with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Can you stream Boise State vs. Fresno State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Boise State vs. Fresno State game on Fox with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Boise State vs. Fresno State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Boise State vs. Fresno State game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Boise State vs. Fresno State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Boise State vs. Fresno State game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Boise State vs. Fresno State Live Stream

Fresno State vs. Boise State Game Preview: Old foes meet as Boise State hosts Fresno State for MW title

Fresno State (8-4, 7-1 MW) at Boise State (9-3, 8-0 MW), Saturday, 4 p.m. EST (FOX)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Boise State by 3 1/2.

Series record: Boise State leads 17-7.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Mountain West championship is on the line when the Broncos and Bulldogs meet for the second time this season. Boise State beat Fresno State 40-20 on Oct. 8 on the blue turf, but there were significantly different characters at play in that matchup. Most notably, Fresno State was without safety Evan Williams and quarterback Jake Haener in the first meeting. The Bulldogs started Logan Fife at QB against the Broncos and he struggled going 14 of 25 passing with two interceptions. In his five games since returning, Haener has 13 touchdown passes against two interceptions and has thrown for at least 300 yards in four of the five games. Boise State has been led by QB Taylen Green, who is 7-1 since taking over the starting role.

KEY MATCHUP

Boise State’s run game vs. Fresno State’s defense. The Broncos ran wild in the first meeting with George Holani rushed for 157 yards and Ashton Jeanty had 109 yards rushing as part of 316 yards on the ground by Boise State. Green wasn’t much of a factor with just 22 yards rushing. The 316 yards allowed on the ground were the most given up by Fresno State this season and the most since Air Force had 340 yards in 2019.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Fresno State: Haener returned for another season with the Bulldogs for the chance at winning a Mountain West championship. His season was interrupted by an ankle injury suffered against Southern California, but he’s been terrific since returning and has a chance to put a cap on his career with a conference title.

Boise State: S JL Skinner is likely headed to the NFL next season, but would like to close out his college career with a championship. Skinner leads the Broncos in interceptions and is second in tackles. With the challenges Haener is going to present, the Broncos need a big game from Skinner.

FACTS & FIGURES

Both teams clinched their divisions with one week left in the regular season. … Fresno State playing in its fifth Mountain West title game; Boise State in its sixth. … This is the fourth time the Broncos and Bulldogs have met for the conference title, all in Boise. Boise State won in 2014 and 2017; Fresno State won in 2018. … Boise State is 13-0 under coach Andy Avalos when rushing for at least 140 yards as a team. … Fresno State RB Jordan Mims is the first 1,000-yard rusher for the Bulldogs since Marteze Waller in 2014.