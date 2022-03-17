 Skip to Content
How to Watch Memphis vs. Boise State Game Live Online on March 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT, the #23 Boise State Broncos face the Memphis Tigers from Moda Center. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boise State Broncos vs. Memphis Tigers

The Boise State vs. Memphis game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You can also stream TNT on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Boise State vs. Memphis on Sling TV?

You can watch the Boise State vs. Memphis game on TNT with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Boise State vs. Memphis on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Boise State vs. Memphis game on TNT with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Boise State vs. Memphis on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Boise State vs. Memphis game on TNT with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Boise State vs. Memphis on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Boise State vs. Memphis game on TNT with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Boise State vs. Memphis on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer TNT so you won’t be able to stream the Boise State vs. Memphis game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Boise State vs. Memphis on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer TNT so you won’t be able to stream the Boise State vs. Memphis game.

Can you stream Boise State vs. Memphis on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer TNT so you won’t be able to stream the Boise State vs. Memphis game.

Memphis vs. Boise State Game Preview: Boise State Broncos and Memphis Tigers square off in the opening round of NCAA Tournament

Memphis Tigers (21-10, 13-5 AAC) vs. Boise State Broncos (27-7, 15-3 MWC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 1:45 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boise State -2.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 23 Boise State Broncos and Memphis Tigers play in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Broncos are 15-3 against MWC opponents. Boise State is seventh in the MWC scoring 68.7 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Tigers’ record in AAC action is 13-5. Memphis ranks third in the AAC with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 8.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmanuel Akot averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Abu Kigab is shooting 58.8% and averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Boise State.

Duren is scoring 12.2 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Tigers. Lester Quinones is averaging 8.3 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 64.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 39.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

