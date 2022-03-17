How to Watch Memphis vs. Boise State Game Live Online on March 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT, the #23 Boise State Broncos face the Memphis Tigers from Moda Center. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boise State Broncos vs. Memphis Tigers

When: Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV

The Boise State vs. Memphis game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You can also stream TNT on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Memphis vs. Boise State Game Preview: Boise State Broncos and Memphis Tigers square off in the opening round of NCAA Tournament

Memphis Tigers (21-10, 13-5 AAC) vs. Boise State Broncos (27-7, 15-3 MWC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 1:45 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boise State -2.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 23 Boise State Broncos and Memphis Tigers play in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Broncos are 15-3 against MWC opponents. Boise State is seventh in the MWC scoring 68.7 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Tigers’ record in AAC action is 13-5. Memphis ranks third in the AAC with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 8.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmanuel Akot averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Abu Kigab is shooting 58.8% and averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Boise State.

Duren is scoring 12.2 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Tigers. Lester Quinones is averaging 8.3 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 64.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 39.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.