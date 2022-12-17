How to Watch 2022 Frisco Bowl: North Texas vs. Boise State Game Live Without Cable

On Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 9:15 PM EST, the Boise State Broncos face the North Texas Mean Green from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boise State Broncos vs. North Texas Mean Green

When: Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 9:15 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with a subscription of Sling TV

The 2022 Frisco Bowl between Boise State and North Texas will be airing on ESPN. The least expensive option is a subscription of Sling TV, which includes ESPN in their Sling Orange Plan. You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Boise State vs. North Texas on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Boise State vs. North Texas game on ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Can you stream Boise State vs. North Texas on fuboTV?

You can watch the Boise State vs. North Texas game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Boise State vs. North Texas on Sling TV?

You can watch the Boise State vs. North Texas game on ESPN with Sling TV's Orange Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Boise State vs. North Texas on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Boise State vs. North Texas game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Boise State vs. North Texas on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Boise State vs. North Texas game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Boise State vs. North Texas on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Boise State vs. North Texas game on the streaming service.

All Live TV Streaming Services

North Texas vs. Boise State Game Preview: North Texas close to home vs. Boise State in Frisco Bowl

Frisco Bowl: North Texas (7-6) vs. Boise State (9-4), Saturday, 9:15 p.m. Eastern (ESPN)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Boise State by 10 1/2.

Series record: Tied 3-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Boise State and North Texas are both coming off losses in their conference championship games, the Broncos in the Mountain West and the Mean Green in Conference USA. Boise State, which won all eight of its Mountain West games in the regular season, can reach 10 wins for the 18th time in the past 24 seasons. North Texas fired coach Seth Littrell after the C-USA title game loss that gave him a 44-44 record over seven seasons. Defensive coordinator and former SMU head coach Phil Bennett will be the interim head coach in the Frisco Bowl, though the Mean Green hired Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris as their new head coach this week.

KEY MATCHUP

Boise State is fifth nationally allowing only 160.7 yards passing per game and 11 TDs. Only three teams have had more than than 184 yards passing against the Broncos. North Texas quarterback Austin Aune has thrown a school-record 32 touchdowns while throwing for 254 yards per game. The 29-year-old junior, who previously spent six seasons playing minor league baseball in the New York Yankees organization, leads the nation with 15.39 yards per completion.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

North Texas: Senior linebacker KD Davis had 14 tackles in the C-USA title game, pushing his career total to a school-record 421. The C-USA defensive player of the year has 132 tackles this season, which is fifth nationally and 12 shy of a school record.

Boise State: Dual-threat quarterback Taylen Green was the Mountain West freshman of the year. Green, who took over as the starter in the fifth game, has thrown for 1,905 yards and 13 touchdowns while running for 467 yards and another eight TDs.

FACTS & FIGURES

North Texas is playing in its sixth bowl game in seven seasons. The Mean Green lost the first five, including last season’s one-time Frisco Football Classic that was played in the same stadium as the Frisco Bowl. … Boise State has won 129 games at home when leading after the third quarter, the longest active streak nationally. The Broncos last loss came Oct. 10, 1998 to North Texas. Alabama is second to Boise State, but the Tide’s streak sits at just 71. … North Texas center and team captain Manase Mose is set to make his 62nd consecutive start. His 61 in a row is currently tied for the FBS record with Trey Carter, an offensive lineman at Coastal Carolina from 2017-21.