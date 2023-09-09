How to Watch UCF vs. Boise State 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

One of the newest members of a Power 5 conference, the No. 22 UCF Knights will leave the friendly confines of the Bounce House to head out to Idaho to take on the Boise State Broncos in an exciting Week 2 college football matchup. On Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. ET, the two sides will square off on the blue turf of Albertsons Stadium in a game airing exclusively on FS1. If you aren’t sure how to tune into the Fox Sports cable channel, you can stream with a live TV streaming service, and we will run you through your best options below.

How to Watch Boise State Broncos vs. UCF Knights

When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Location: Albertsons Stadium | 1400 Bronco Ln, Boise, ID 83706

Albertsons Stadium | 1400 Bronco Ln, Boise, ID 83706 TV: FS1

FS1 Stream: Watch with 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

Watch Boise State vs. UCF Get 50% Off sling.com/college-football Sling is just $20 for your first month and is the cheapest option to watch live college football games

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the UCF vs. Boise State Game

The Boise State vs. UCF game will be streaming on FS1, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream FS1 on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

How to Watch Boise State Broncos vs. UCF Knights

How to Watch Boise State Broncos vs. UCF Knights Can you stream Boise State vs. UCF on Sling TV?

Can you stream Boise State vs. UCF on Sling TV? Can you stream Boise State vs. UCF on DIRECTV STREAM?

Can you stream Boise State vs. UCF on DIRECTV STREAM? Can you stream Boise State vs. UCF on Fubo?

Can you stream Boise State vs. UCF on Fubo? Can you stream Boise State vs. UCF on Hulu Live TV?

Can you stream Boise State vs. UCF on Hulu Live TV? Can you stream Boise State vs. UCF on YouTube TV?

Can you stream Boise State vs. UCF on Sling TV?

You can watch the Boise State vs. UCF game on FS1 with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV

Can you stream Boise State vs. UCF on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Boise State vs. UCF game on FS1 with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

5-Day Free Trial $79.99+ / month directv.com/stream Subscribe Now and get Max, Paramount+, STARZ, and MGM+ free for three months

Can you stream Boise State vs. UCF on Fubo?

You can watch the Boise State vs. UCF game on FS1 with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Boise State vs. UCF on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Boise State vs. UCF game on FS1 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Boise State vs. UCF on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Boise State vs. UCF game on FS1 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Boise State vs. UCF Live Stream

UCF vs. Boise State Game Preview: Boise State looks to rebound from thud in opener with a home game vs. high-powered offense of UCF

UCF (1-0) at Boise State (0-1), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Line: UCF by 3½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: UCF leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Two of the top Group of Five programs in the recent history of college football meet with a new context. UCF is now part of the Power Five as a new member of the Big 12. It looked the part of a power program with an impressive 56-6 drubbing of Kent State in its opener led by an offense that rolled up more than 700 yards and had 32 first downs. Boise State had a rough go in its opener, falling 56-19 at No. 8 Washington. The Broncos pass defense was picked apart and Boise State allowed its most points in a non-overtime game since giving up 63 to Louisiana Tech in 1998.

KEY MATCHUP

Can Boise State make defensive adjustments and slow down another high-powered offense? The Broncos were completely exposed defensively at Washington and now get the task of trying to slow a UCF offense that got 389 yards on the ground in the win over Kent State and added another 334 through the air. Boise State had one of the better defenses in the country last season, but facing Washington and UCF to open the season is a massive challenge.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UCF: QB John Rhys Plumlee had quite the start to his final season for the Knights. Plumlee threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another 90 yards and a TD in the win over Kent State. It was the third time in his two seasons at UCF that Plumlee threw for at least 280 yards and rushed for at least 90 yards in a game. He did throw two interceptions.

Boise State: RB Ashton Jeanty. While most of Boise State’s opener was a disappointment, Jeanty had 109 yards receiving and a touchdown, and another 44 yards rushing. Jeanty was a bright spot on a day the production from the offensive backfield was a disappointment for the Broncos.

FACTS & FIGURES

Only other meeting came in the 2021 season opener, won by UCF 36-31 in Orlando. … UCF will play just its 10th game west of the Continental Divide in school history. The Knights are 1-8 in the previous nine. … UCF is the third Big 12 team to play the Broncos in Boise, joining Iowa State (2002) and Oklahoma State (2021). … Boise State has won 21 straight home openers, including wins over Oregon, Washington and Oregon State during that time. Boise State’s last loss in a home opener came in 2001 against Washington State.