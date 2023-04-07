How to Watch ‘Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker’ Documentary for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker’ Documentary

“Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker” chronicles his incredible rise and his successful run, which really took off when he was just 17 years old. While he was still a teenager, he walked away a winner at Wimbledon. Over the course of his career, the powerful athlete pushed himself to the limit, taking home 49 impressive titles. He ended up with six Grand Slams and an Olympic gold medal.

However, there’s another side to his success story as he faced trouble living his life in the public eye. In between tennis clips, “Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker” details the conflict he dealt with as a tennis superstar.

Amid filming interviews for the doc, things were turned upside down when Becker found himself in hot water. The tennis star was sentenced to a couple of years behind bars after he was found guilty of hiding his assets when he owed money on his debts. He has since been released after serving just eight months of his two-and-a-half-year sentence.

In addition to interviews with Becker himself, the new docuseries features conversations with family members and fellow athletes. Viewers will hear from John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, Novak Djokovic, Mats Wilander, and Michael Stich.

Can you watch ‘Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker’ Documentary for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker on Apple TV+.

Can you watch ‘Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker’ Documentary offline?

Like most of the Apple TV+ catalog, you can download Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker’ Documentary?

You can watch Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker on Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

