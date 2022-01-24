How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on January 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, NESN, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Bruins games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston and Los Angeles, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, NESN, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Anaheim Ducks vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Anaheim plays Boston on 4-game road slide

Anaheim Ducks (20-16-7, second in the Pacific) vs. Boston Bruins (24-12-2, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hits the road against Boston looking to break its four-game road skid.

The Bruins are 14-7-1 at home. Boston is seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game, led by Brad Marchand with 20.

The Ducks are 7-9-3 in road games. Anaheim is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.7 assists per game, led by Ryan Getzlaf with 0.6.

The teams square off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 20 goals and has 44 points. David Pastrnak has 11 goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 22 total assists and has 24 points. Troy Terry has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 5.1 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-7-0, averaging two goals, 3.5 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: John Moore: day to day (upper body), Mike Reilly: out (health protocols), Anton Blidh: day to day (upper body).

Ducks: Sonny Milano: day to day (upper body), Simon Benoit: out (health protocols), Anthony Stolarz: out (health and safety protocols), Josh Manson: out (health and safety protocols), Josh Mahura: out (upper-body), Cam Fowler: out (health and safety protocols), Adam Henrique: out (lower body).