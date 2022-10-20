How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on October 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Boston Bruins face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston and Los Angeles, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Ducks visit the Bruins after Silfverberg's 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (1-3-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (3-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Boston Bruins after Jakob Silfverberg’s two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Ducks’ 4-2 loss.

Boston had a 51-26-5 record overall and a 28-14-2 record in home games last season. The Bruins scored 3.0 goals per game last season while giving up 2.7 per game.

Anaheim went 31-37-14 overall and 14-18-9 in road games last season. The Ducks had a -39 goal differential last season, scoring 228 goals while giving up 267.

INJURIES: Bruins: Matt Grzelcyk: out (shoulder), Charlie McAvoy: out (shoulder), Jake DeBrusk: day to day (upper body), Brandon Carlo: out (upper-body), Brad Marchand: out (hip).

Ducks: Sam Carrick: out (hip), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed).