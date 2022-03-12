How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Bruins games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston and Phoenix, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Boston hosts Arizona after Pastrnak's 2-goal game

Arizona Coyotes (18-35-4, eighth in the Central) vs. Boston Bruins (35-18-5, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts the Arizona Coyotes after David Pastrnak scored two goals in the Bruins’ 4-3 victory over the Blackhawks.

The Bruins are 17-10-2 at home. Boston is eighth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.2 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.2 assists.

The Coyotes are 9-15-3 on the road. Arizona averages 11.2 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Western Conference. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Jan. 28, Boston won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pastrnak has 60 total points for the Bruins, 33 goals and 27 assists. Jake DeBrusk has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 24 goals and has 55 points. Nick Schmaltz has nine goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-1-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Coyotes: 6-4-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (illness).

Coyotes: Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Liam O’Brien: out (upper-body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body), Andrew Ladd: out (lower body).