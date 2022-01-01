How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on January 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston and Buffalo, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Boston hosts Buffalo, aims to break home slide

Buffalo Sabres (10-17-5, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Boston Bruins (14-10-2, fifth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts Buffalo looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Bruins are 8-7-1 in Eastern Conference games. Boston averages 8.3 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 38 total minutes.

The Sabres are 3-4-2 against the rest of their division. Buffalo ranks 21st in the Eastern Conference with 29.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

Boston beat Buffalo 5-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 16 assists and has 27 points this season. Patrice Bergeron has 8 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Victor Olofsson leads the Sabres with 14 total assists and has 19 points. Kyle Okposo has five assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 4-4-2, averaging two goals, 3.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Sabres: 2-6-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Curtis Lazar: out (covid-19), Jeremy Swayman: out (covid-19), Taylor Hall: out (covid-19), Trent Frederic: out (covid-19), Anton Blidh: out (covid-19).

Sabres: Dustin Tokarski: out (health protocols), Craig Anderson: out (upper body), Colin Miller: day to day (undisclosed), Robert Hagg: out (lower-body), Jacob Bryson: out (covid-19), Vinnie Hinostroza: out (health protocols).