How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on April 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Boston Bruins face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston and Buffalo, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MSG≥ $89.99-----
NESN≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MSG and NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG and NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Sabres play the Bruins, seek 5th straight victory

Buffalo Sabres (31-38-11, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Boston Bruins (50-25-5, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo comes into a matchup with Boston as winners of four games in a row.

The Bruins are 17-6-1 in division games. Boston averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the league. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 95 total minutes.

The Sabres are 17-22-10 in conference games. Buffalo has converted on 21.8% of power-play opportunities, scoring 47 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 1, Boston won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie McAvoy leads the Bruins with a plus-29 in 77 games this season. Erik Haula has 8 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Rasmus Dahlin leads the Sabres with 40 total assists and has 53 points. Tage Thompson has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, four penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Sabres: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Hampus Lindholm: day to day (undisclosed), Jesper Froden: out (undisclosed), David Pastrnak: day to day (undisclosed).

Sabres: Mattias Samuelsson: day to day (undisclosed), Cody Eakin: day to day (undisclosed).

