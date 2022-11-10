How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on November 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Calgary Flames

When: Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: NESN

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Calgary Flames vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Calgary takes losing streak into game against Boston

Calgary Flames (5-4-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (11-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames, on a six-game losing streak, play the Boston Bruins.

Boston has a 7-0-0 record at home and an 11-2-0 record overall. The Bruins have committed 57 total penalties (4.4 per game) to rank ninth in NHL play.

Calgary is 5-4-2 overall and 1-1-1 on the road. The Flames have gone 1-4-2 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season. The Bruins won the previous matchup 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrice Bergeron has five goals and six assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has six goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Mikael Backlund has scored five goals with one assist for the Flames. Nazem Kadri has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Flames: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Charlie McAvoy: out (shoulder), Jeremy Swayman: out (undisclosed), Derek Forbort: out (upper-body), Matthew Filipe: out (undisclosed).

Flames: Michael Stone: out (undisclosed), Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed), Christopher Tanev: day to day (undisclosed).