How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on January 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Bruins games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston and Raleigh, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Boston puts home win streak on the line against Carolina

Carolina Hurricanes (25-8-2, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Boston Bruins (22-11-2, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts Carolina trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Bruins are 15-7-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.3 assists per game, led by Urho Vaakanainen with 0.8.

The Hurricanes are 11-5-1 against conference opponents. Carolina ranks sixth in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Sebastian Aho with 16.

Carolina beat Boston 3-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with 43 points, scoring 20 goals and adding 23 assists. Taylor Hall has eight assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Teuvo Teravainen leads the Hurricanes with a plus-13 in 35 games this season. Aho has 9 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.2 assists, 5.5 penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 7.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: John Moore: day to day (upper body), Nick Foligno: day to day (lower body), Matt Grzelcyk: out (health protocols), Derek Forbort: out (health protocols), Connor Clifton: out (health protocols), Trent Frederic: day to day (upper body).

Hurricanes: Antti Raanta: day to day (upper body), Jaccob Slavin: out (covid-19 protocol).