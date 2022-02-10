How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on February 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Bruins games all year long.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston and Raleigh, you can stream Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Boston hosts Carolina after Pastrnak's 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (31-10-3, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Boston Bruins (26-15-3, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit Boston after David Pastrnak scored two goals in the Bruins’ 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

The Bruins are 16-9-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is third in the Eastern Conference with 35.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The Hurricanes are 15-7-2 in conference matchups. Carolina ranks sixth in the NHL averaging 6.1 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo with 0.8.

In their last matchup on Jan. 18, Carolina won 7-1. DeAngelo recorded a team-high 3 points for the Hurricanes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrice Bergeron leads the Bruins with a plus-nine in 43 games this season. Pastrnak has eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 19 goals and has 46 points. Andrei Svechnikov has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .873 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Tuukka Rask: day to day (lower body).

Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen: day to day (undisclosed), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: out (covid-19).