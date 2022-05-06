How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins Game Live Online on May 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, May 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Boston Bruins face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, NESN, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South). In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Bruins games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Hurricanes bring 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Bruins

Carolina Hurricanes (54-20-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (51-26-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -131, Hurricanes +110; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Hurricanes lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Boston Bruins in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Hurricanes won 5-2 in the previous meeting. Sebastian Aho led the Hurricanes with two goals.

Boston has a 51-26-5 record overall and a 22-14-2 record in home games. The Bruins are 13-7-0 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Carolina has a 22-12-4 record on the road and a 54-20-8 record overall. The Hurricanes are 40-3-6 when scoring at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand has 32 goals and 47 assists for the Bruins. Patrice Bergeron has scored seven goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

Aho has 37 goals and 44 assists for the Hurricanes. Nino Niederreiter has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Jakub Zboril: out (lower body), Hampus Lindholm: day to day (upper body).

Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen: day to day (undisclosed), Antti Raanta: day to day (upper body), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back).