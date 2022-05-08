How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins Game 4 Live Online on May 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT, the Boston Bruins face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, NESN, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Bruins games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NHL Playoffs, you can watch nearly every game on-demand with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Carolina visits Boston with 2-1 series lead

Carolina Hurricanes (54-20-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (51-26-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -132, Hurricanes +111; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Hurricanes lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Boston Bruins in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Bruins won 4-2 in the last meeting.

Boston is 51-26-5 overall and 22-14-2 at home. The Bruins have a 15-7-0 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Carolina is 54-20-8 overall and 22-12-4 in road games. The Hurricanes have allowed 200 goals while scoring 277 for a +77 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 40 goals and 37 assists for the Bruins. Brad Marchand has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has 37 goals and 44 assists for the Hurricanes. Nino Niederreiter has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, five penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Jakub Zboril: out (lower body), Hampus Lindholm: day to day (upper body).

Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: day to day (lower-body), Frederik Andersen: day to day (undisclosed), Antti Raanta: day to day (upper body), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back).