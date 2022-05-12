How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins First Round: Game 6 Live Online on May 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Boston Bruins face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, NESN, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Bruins games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins Game Preview: Carolina looks to clinch series win against Boston

Carolina Hurricanes (54-20-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (51-26-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -127, Hurricanes +106; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Hurricanes lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes look to clinch the first round of the NHL Playoffs over the Boston Bruins in game six. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Hurricanes won the previous meeting 5-1. Seth Jarvis scored two goals in the win.

Boston has a 51-26-5 record overall and a 22-14-2 record on its home ice. The Bruins are eighth in league play serving 9.8 penalty minutes per game.

Carolina has a 22-12-4 record on the road and a 54-20-8 record overall. The Hurricanes have a +77 scoring differential, with 277 total goals scored and 200 conceded.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 40 goals and 37 assists for the Bruins. Patrice Bergeron has eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has 37 goals and 44 assists for the Hurricanes. Jarvis has scored six goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 5.5 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Jakub Zboril: out (lower body), Hampus Lindholm: day to day (upper body).

Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: day to day (lower-body), Frederik Andersen: day to day (undisclosed), Antti Raanta: day to day (upper body), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back).